“The situation is unsustainable”. Thus the President of Confartigianato Marco Granelli, according to what emerges from the note of the association “Caro-energia costs Mpi 21.1 billion more in a year. Immediate action to avoid corporate massacres “.

“Cases of energy lockdown are multiplying among our companies and many entrepreneurs risk closure – commented Granelli – Immediate interventions and equally rapid structural reforms are needed to bring energy prices under control and avert a massacre of companies and a crisis Without precedents”.

From the note from Confartigianato it emerged that “from September 2021 to date, micro and small businesses have paid 21.1 billion more for electricity than the previous year. An unprecedented blow that risks further magnification: if electricity prices do not decrease in the next four months, the higher costs for small entrepreneurs will rise in 2022 to 42.2 billion more than in 2021 “.