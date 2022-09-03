Energy lockdown, expensive bills and consequent inflation, rationing, Russian gas, energy crisis, Russian blackmail: these are the expressions and words that define more and more the current crisis in the economy of Europe and Italy. And that will define it more and more in the months to come, with the arrival of the coldest seasons of the year: the market is eagerly awaiting what the Russian energy giant Gazprom will decide to do in the next few hours. In fact, it is about to expire an end to gas supplies from Russia to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

While Europe and Italy are scrambling to secure alternative sources to energy made in Russia, and in Italy specifically the Cingolani plan takes shapeanalysts, economists and fund managers try to predict the real damage that will be inflicted on all of Europe by the cut in Russian gas supplies.

In the specific case of Nord Stream 1, in the event of resumption of pipeline activities after the halt for maintenance work set from 31 August to 3 September, in any case the flows should restart for an amount equal to 20% of the capacity, after the cuts to active supplies from the end of July. With the threat of further cuts if not a total halt, given that supplies come from Russia hit by Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. Some are also surprised that Vladimir Putin has not yet completely turned off the taps. But it is true that in some cases this has already happened. In fact, Moscow has completely cut its gas supply to the Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Holland and Poland.

Watch out forlast analysis of the ISPI (Institute for International Political Studies) which highlights that, even with almost full storage, “The gas stored is only sufficient for 20% of German or Italian consumption, and even less for Poland (15%) and Bulgaria (10%), countries that in May decided to do without Russian gas altogether. On the contrary, the stocks of Austria amount to 64% of annual consumption, a percentage which passes to 36% for Hungary and 26% for France ”.

Gas crisis: Germany is of particular concern

A comment on the current situation on the continent comes from Randeep Somel, gestore di M&G (Lux) Climate Solutions Fund di M&G Investments:

“Restrictions on natural gas flows from Russia to European countries continue to pose a threat to the continent’s economies, as well as globally. ” . Which has so much impact, it is worth specifying, on the economy of Europe’s number one growth engine.

The manager of M&G Investments highlights that “Higher energy prices will have consequences on food prices and business confidence”explaining that, “Since it has become dependent on Russian gas via pipeline, currently Germany has no terminal for importing liquefied gas (LNG, Liquified Natural Gas) which can compensate for the reduction in imports through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Not for nothing, “The German IFO business climate index fell to 88.6 points in July, down from 92.2 in June, hitting its lowest value since June 2020. This indicates that companies expect business to become much more difficult in the months to come “. All this while, to face the situation, “in the second quarter of the year, the German chemical giant BASF paid € 800 million more to keep its plants running compared to the same period last year. The impact of higher energy prices forced the company to make the difficult decision to reduce the production of ammonia, used as fertilizer in agriculture. The choice will have direct consequences for cultivation and the food industry and will contribute to the cost inflation that we are already seeing on food prices ”.

European markets are already suffering

“European markets are already suffering “, he points out Randeep Somel (pictured).

In particular “i European stock markets have priced the negative implications of disruption in gas supplies. The S&P 500, which started the year on much higher valuations, saw its value drop by 15% year to date but the leading German index, the DAX 40, in the same period of time saw its value drop by 17%. The S & P500 is now trading at 20x earnings, compared to the DAX 40 at just 12x ”.

“Also the euro is at a 20-year low against the US dollar, with currencies now close to parity. This will give European manufacturing some oxygen: as energy costs rise, a depreciating currency will help keep their cost base competitive. The Federal Reserve has been significantly more aggressive in raising interest rates while the ECB, which is also facing high inflation in the Eurozonehas been much more reluctant to implement a hike, as its economy faces even greater challenges ”.

What investors will do to get through the winter

What will investors do in this context?

“Considering the interdependence of global supply chains – explains the manager of M&G (Lux) Climate Solutions Fund- it is difficult to determine which companies will be most affected. Following the governments decision to give energy priority to households and priority public services, part of industrial production could stand still during the winter period, however, the situation is likely to be limited to only one winter. By investing in companies directly affected by energy cuts, the crucial aspect is to make sure they have strong balance sheets to get through this period, in which we will likely see high costs and low revenues.“.

“The European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus – Somel points out – is an example: builds the fuselage of its aircraft in France and Germany while it produces wings in the UK and is a significant energy user. While power outages can cause production slowdowns for the company, its backlog of more than 6,200 orders indicates that investors are likely to look beyond this period of uncertainty. Airbus also has a healthy balance sheet with a net financial position, which gives it sufficient liquidity “.

Said this, “however, it will not be only companies that will feel inconvenience. Consumers across Europe are likely to feel this burden on both both rising energy bills and rising prices. While some consumers will be hit hardest, those in nations less dependent on Russian gas will also feel this pressure, due to how the European grid works. This can already be seen in current energy prices, for example in the UK ”.

Looking to spring

“Germany has begun construction of four floating terminals to import liquefied gas and two permanent sites on land – the manager of M&G Investments still remembers – The German economy minister hopes that two of the four floating sites can be operational before the end of the year. Contracts have been signed with Qatar, Azerbaijan, Canada and the USA for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It remains to be seen how quickly the infrastructure can be put in place to begin receiving deliveries. Italy, France, Greece, Holland and Poland they are also building new LNG plants to compensate for the limited gas flows from Russia. Although this winter is likely to be difficult for consumers, as well as for industries across Europe, in exactly one year we should be in a much better position, as energy imports will not be so concentrated by one producer and the infrastructure that will allow for greater flexibility will be operational “.

The long-term winners will be the companies that are eligible for the plan European Commission RePowerEU.

“The plan will help promote energy security and stimulate the achievement of the Union’s decarbonisation goals – conclude Somel – Although the EU already had a decarbonisation plan in place, these goals will be anticipated due to the immediacy created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As part of the diversification plan of energy sources, the EU proposes to raise the clean energy target for 2030 to 45% from the current 40%. In addition, it will provide capital of up to € 210 billion as well as a plan to cut red tape so solar and wind projects can be completed much faster. All of this it will therefore favor utilities that focus on renewable energy and companies that supply instrumentation and equipment for solar power plants or wind turbines “.