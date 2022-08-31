Home Business Energy crisis, for Emma Marcegaglia ‘a moment comparable to the 2010 euro crisis or pandemic’


Interviewed by the newspaper La Repubblica, Emma Marcegaglia, former president of Confindustria and Eni, who leads the Marcegaglia group, raises the energy alarm.

“We are in a moment comparable to the euro crisis of 2010 or the pandemic. Urgent measures are needed on energy prices at European level or the single market risks breaking down and the recession will be inevitable, with long-term consequences ”.

According to Marcegaglia “these energy prices, for a manufacturing country like Italy, are not sustainable. Our companies have to compete with the American ones, which pay seven times less, but also with the Spanish and French, which have controlled prices. The risks of not staying on the market and closing are real. This is added to the poverty alarm for families: we must act now ”.

