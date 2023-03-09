However, Ista boss Hagen Lessing spoke of a deceptive calm. “Many people may now think that the gas price crisis would not have happened,” Lessing told the magazine. “But the opposite is the case: the hammer is yet to come.” Accordingly, gas costs could rise by 58 percent this year if households continue to save and the weather remains mild.

According to the information, tenants who use district heating had to pay an average of 800 euros in 2022, around eight percent more than in 2021. Thanks to the state heat price brake, district heating users can expect a drop in heating costs this year.