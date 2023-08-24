Energy demand in Switzerland – produce electricity instead of protecting nature? – News

Contents

Major projects to cover Switzerland’s growing energy needs: are the interventions in nature justified? Reto Lipp discusses this with the electricity industry and Pro Natura – on the Grimsel dam.

The Grimsel dam in the Bernese Oberland stands like no other place for the debate on the future of energy. It is to be raised by 23 meters and thus supply even more domestic winter electricity. But the project is controversial – just like other major projects with which Switzerland wants to create the energy transition.

Grimsel dam

Legend: Spitallamm dam The Spitallamm dam is one of two dams around Lake Grimsel. It was built between 1925 and 1932. Oberhasli power plants

The Spitallamm dam is located on the edge of the Bernese Oberland; one of two dams around the Grimselsee at almost 1900 meters above sea level.

The wall was built between 1925 and 1932 to use the hydropower of the Aare. At 114 meters, it was the highest dam in Europe at the time. The building is still considered an engineering masterpiece.

Now the oldest wall in the Grimsel area has a crack. Therefore, a replacement wall has been built directly in front of it for four years. It is expected to be finished in 2025. Cost: 125 million francs. The old, cracked wall remains and is flooded.

In a next step, the new wall is to be raised by 23 meters. The Oberhasli power plants are responsible for the construction.

But the plan for the increase is controversial. If the level of the Grimselsee rises, unique nature would be destroyed. The stone pine forest on the northern shore of the lake is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A flood would drown a fifth of all trees. The still young Unteraare glacier foreland at the end of the reservoir would also be destroyed.

It is still unclear whether this landscape will be preserved or will be flooded in the next few years.

That’s why Reto Lipp met at the Grimsel dam with the boss of the Bernese power plants BKW, Robert Itschner, and Pro-Natura President and SP National Councilor Ursula Schneider Schüttel for “Eco Talk”. He wanted to know from them: How much natural area has to be sacrificed for security of supply? Is it realistic that Switzerland will one day supply itself with electricity or will it remain dependent on imports?

Switzerland needs more electricity

Since the Yes to the Climate Protection Act, it has become clear that Switzerland will need more electricity by 2050 if transport, heating and industry have to be electrified. Since the nuclear power plants are to be shut down at the same time, according to the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies VSE, there could be a power shortfall of up to 37 TWh – as much as the entire Swiss hydropower production is currently delivering.

Electricity security winter 2023/24

Assessment of the Federal Electricity Commission:

“In general, the situation is much less tense than it was a year ago. The higher availability of the French nuclear power plants, the currently very high filling levels of the European gas storage facilities, the additional liquid gas import capacities and the expectation of lower electricity and gas consumption in Europe create a relatively good starting position for the coming winter. The reservoirs in Switzerland are a little better filled than last year. The hydropower reserve for the coming winter is already largely secured and reserve power plants are ready in Birr, Monthey and Cornaux.

Despite these positive aspects, no all-clear can be given. Significant uncertainties remain as to the secure supply of gas to Europe or the availability of French nuclear power plants. In the event of a very cold winter, a gas shortage is still possible, which would result in reduced availability of gas-fired power plants in Europe. The price development on the electricity futures market in recent months has signaled a certain easing. However, the recent price swings in gas and electricity also illustrate the ongoing uncertainty and a certain nervousness among market players.”

Energy efficiency must increase and Switzerland must produce more energy, especially in winter. Today, photovoltaics supplies almost four TWh of electricity; according to the federal government, it should be 34 TWh by 2050. Hydropower is expected to increase production from 37 to 39 TWh today.

Expedited Procedures

Ursula Schneider Schüttel and Robert Itschner agree that processes for new buildings should be accelerated. However, the President of Pro Natura emphasizes that constitutional procedures such as a good review of the projects must be guaranteed: “It must still be possible to weigh up interests.”

Legend: Swiss stone pine forest on the north bank of the Grimsel reservoir If the Grimsel dam were to be raised by 23 metres, a fifth of the Swiss stone pine forest on the north bank of the lake would be flooded. The pine forest is currently a UNESCO World Heritage Site. SRF

Using the example of the planned, but not yet decided increase in the Grimsel dam, BKW CEO Robert Itschner explains how long a procedure currently takes: by the end of the year, the Oberhasli KWO power plants (BKW owns 50 percent of KWO) would have submitted an application for a concession for an extension submit the raising of the dam wall.

In 2024, the canton of Bern will examine the application and, if it agrees, the KWO could submit a building application: “If we have no objections, we will start construction in 2027 at the earliest,” says Itschner. This lasts around six years. The KWO submitted the first planning application in 2005. In the case of the Grimsel dam, it could take 28 years from the idea to the start.

We are not happy about the dam wall being raised, but we are no longer opposed to it.

Together with other organizations, Pro Natura fought against the raising of the dam wall up to the federal court. In the meantime, the nature conservation organization has come to terms with it. Also because the raising of the Grimsel dam is one of the 15 hydropower projects that the “round table” under former Federal Councilor Simonetta Sommaruga agreed on at the end of 2021: “We are not happy about the raising of the dam wall, but we are fighting back no longer against it,” says Schneider Schüttel.

Electricity tariffs 2023/24

The Federal Electricity Commission expects electricity tariffs to increase in 2023/24. When asked, she writes:

“Firstly, the network tariffs will increase due to the interest on capital (so-called WACC: weighted average cost of capital) raised by DETEC (Federal Department for the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications).

Secondly, the costs of the so-called winter reserve are passed on to the end consumer via a surcharge on the transmission network tariff.

And thirdly, the increased market prices from 2024 are likely to have a greater impact on many network operators than in the previous year, because a significant proportion of the procurements for 2023 were generally made before the price increase on the futures market.”

Will Switzerland manage the energy transition? The BKW boss is optimistic, because technically the challenges can be solved. And: “We can do it if we are fast. We have to step on the gas and create a spirit in Switzerland where we implement and don’t debate forever.”

