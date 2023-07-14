Energy – economic blunders against new nuclear power plants

.

Munich (German news agency) – Monika Schnitzer, the chairwoman of the Economic Wise Men, has rejected the return to nuclear power. “Nuclear power is not a permanent solution for Germany. New nuclear power plants would be an economic mistake,” said the Munich economist to the “Welt” (Friday edition).

After the costs of wind and solar had fallen sharply, a new nuclear power plant in Germany would now be more expensive than expanding renewable energies. However, it is incomprehensible how badly Germany is prepared for the energy transition. There is still a lot of catching up to do, especially when it comes to expanding the infrastructure, such as power lines between northern and southern Germany.

In the interview, Schnitzer also defended her statement that Germany will need 1.5 million immigrants per year in the future to cope with demographic change. “It does not help us if we close our eyes to the truth. If we want to have enough workers in the future, then we will need a net immigration of 400,000 people a year, also from outside Europe,” she said. Because people are also leaving the country, 1.5 million people would have to come every year.

For that to succeed, however, the country urgently needs a different welcoming culture. “So far, we have not been well positioned with our immigration authorities.” The economist advocates paying more attention to the needs of employers and less to standardized catalogs of requirements when recognizing qualifications in the future. “Our immigration authorities must become service authorities,” said Schnitzer. “Only then can it work.”

