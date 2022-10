Who is still in the protected market, should it go to the free market in the middle of a price storm? If only there was a simple and valid answer for everyone. From the simulations we have done, however, a certainty emerges: in the free market the most convenient offers – at least for now – are those variable price. But in any case, the savings are around 3% for gas and 6% for light compared to protection: better than nothing, but certainly not a turning point for the family economy.