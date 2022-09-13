Home Business Energy: entrepreneurs present a complaint to the prosecutors against the expensive bills: “We want to understand if there is speculation
Business

Energy: entrepreneurs present a complaint to the prosecutors against the expensive bills: “We want to understand if there is speculation

by admin
Energy: entrepreneurs present a complaint to the prosecutors against the expensive bills: “We want to understand if there is speculation

The installments for the electricity bills are not enough: without massive intervention by the institutions, restaurateurs and small businesses will be forced to close. This is the alarm cry of the Lombard entrepreneurs associated with Tni (National protection of companies) Italy who presented a complaint to the various public prosecutors in the area to understand the reasons behind the expensive bills. Up to now, 5,000 signatures have been collected nationwide and a garrison is planned for this afternoon in Rome under the headquarters of Eni.

“We did it because taking the bills of 2021 and comparing them with those of 2022 we saw that they have tripled – explains Clara Ogliari, of Tni Lombardia and entrepreneur of Crema – we do not think there is a real reason behind these increases, we want to understand if there is speculation. We asked our European colleagues for a comparison and we noticed that, excluding very few cases, there was an increase of this kind only in Italy: Germany, Spain, France had 25% increases. We will also make a complaint to the antitrust ».

Among the Lombard entrepreneurs who have joined the Tni initiative is Marco Chiumenti, owner of a restaurant with 60 seats in the Gallaratese area that has six employees: his bill has gone from almost 800 euros in 2020 to almost 4 thousand in 2022 , comparing the months of July and with slightly lower consumption this year: “The increase is 372% but also by paying the total in installments, the following month and the next the same problem still occurs – he says this morning in Piazza Affari in Milan – It was almost worthwhile to stay closed, as during the period of Covid, paradoxically we were better off: everything was off, the employees were on layoffs. By law, restaurants must have fish on one side and meat on the other, so a business must have at least four / five refrigerators, we cannot turn them off. Not to mention the air conditioning and heating for customers ». There are not only the increases in electricity but also in gas, which today is eating up the whole margin. «In Gallarate, commercial activities are disappearing one after the other but I don’t want to close: a solution must be found, I also appeal to local institutions, to the mayor Beppe Sala and to the governor Attilio Fontana. We ask that the installments do not accumulate, that they resume paying once the previous ones have been completed ».

See also  Minhe shares: chicks sales revenue in December 2021 will drop 52.83% month-on-month

You may also like

Sustainability, Fineco among global excellences: “EE +” rating...

The year-on-year increase of Xi’an CPI in August...

Andrea Riello, former president of Confindustria Veneto, died

Douyin 921 Good Things Festival | Douyin Mall...

Apple released a video about the car accident...

Mps: title rally makes an encore up to...

On September 13, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index...

Honda, over 10 electric motorcycles by 2025

Mate 60 can be expected news that Huawei’s...

The ebike conquers the market: overtaking on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy