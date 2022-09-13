The installments for the electricity bills are not enough: without massive intervention by the institutions, restaurateurs and small businesses will be forced to close. This is the alarm cry of the Lombard entrepreneurs associated with Tni (National protection of companies) Italy who presented a complaint to the various public prosecutors in the area to understand the reasons behind the expensive bills. Up to now, 5,000 signatures have been collected nationwide and a garrison is planned for this afternoon in Rome under the headquarters of Eni.

“We did it because taking the bills of 2021 and comparing them with those of 2022 we saw that they have tripled – explains Clara Ogliari, of Tni Lombardia and entrepreneur of Crema – we do not think there is a real reason behind these increases, we want to understand if there is speculation. We asked our European colleagues for a comparison and we noticed that, excluding very few cases, there was an increase of this kind only in Italy: Germany, Spain, France had 25% increases. We will also make a complaint to the antitrust ».

Among the Lombard entrepreneurs who have joined the Tni initiative is Marco Chiumenti, owner of a restaurant with 60 seats in the Gallaratese area that has six employees: his bill has gone from almost 800 euros in 2020 to almost 4 thousand in 2022 , comparing the months of July and with slightly lower consumption this year: “The increase is 372% but also by paying the total in installments, the following month and the next the same problem still occurs – he says this morning in Piazza Affari in Milan – It was almost worthwhile to stay closed, as during the period of Covid, paradoxically we were better off: everything was off, the employees were on layoffs. By law, restaurants must have fish on one side and meat on the other, so a business must have at least four / five refrigerators, we cannot turn them off. Not to mention the air conditioning and heating for customers ». There are not only the increases in electricity but also in gas, which today is eating up the whole margin. «In Gallarate, commercial activities are disappearing one after the other but I don’t want to close: a solution must be found, I also appeal to local institutions, to the mayor Beppe Sala and to the governor Attilio Fontana. We ask that the installments do not accumulate, that they resume paying once the previous ones have been completed ».