Energy – Esken rejects FDP push for nuclear fusion

Berlin (German news agency) – SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken has rejected calls by the FDP to rely on nuclear fusion for energy production after the last nuclear reactors have been shut down. “Anyone who gives the impression that this technology can make a reliable contribution to our energy supply in the foreseeable future is throwing sand in people’s eyes,” Esken told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday editions).

With nuclear fusion – the imitation of energy production in the sun – one has “not come up with a green branch, even in many decades of intensive research”. She is “very happy” that Germany has finally “managed the phase-out of highly dangerous nuclear power,” said Esken. Instead of relying on nuclear fusion, the expansion of renewable energies must be further advanced. “In this way we are creating an energy supply that makes us independent, is climate-neutral and, in contrast to nuclear power, does not produce ever-radiating waste,” says Esken.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr had spoken out in favor of nuclear fusion and its own nuclear fusion law.

