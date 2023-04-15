.

Berlin (German news agency) – Emissions trading in the transport and building sectors planned by the European Union from 2027 will make fossil fuels such as petrol, heating oil and natural gas significantly more expensive. This is the result of calculations by the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change (MCC) for the “Welt am Sonntag”.

In Germany, fossil fuels have been subject to a tax of currently 30 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) since 2021. But with the transfer of the tax system to Europe-wide emissions trading, which is planned for 2027, “significantly higher CO2 prices must be expected,” according to the analysis by the MCC scientists led by Matthias Kalkuhl. “Without comprehensive funding programs, bans or standards, prices of between 200 and 300 euros per tonne of CO2 are conceivable in 2030,” says the evaluation of the MCC experts. This would “result in fuel price increases similar to those seen in the 2022 energy crisis.”

In contrast to the energy crisis of 2022, governments could use the next few years to “design compensation programs that specifically relieve households without weakening the incentive effect of CO2 pricing,” advise the MCC scientists. The “climate money” already announced in the coalition agreement between the governing parties could be “a building block for comprehensive relief”. Overall, the high carbon prices represent “significant financial incentives to invest in low-carbon technologies such as electric cars, heat pumps or insulation.”

