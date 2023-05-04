Home » Energy – FDP doubts the resilience of the power grid for heat pumps
Energy – FDP doubts the resilience of the power grid for heat pumps

Energy – FDP doubts the resilience of the power grid for heat pumps

Berlin (German news agency) – After reports that the real estate group Vonovia could not put heat pumps into operation because the power grid was too weak, the FDP has expressed doubts about the resilience of the power grid with regard to the planned heating amendment. “Heat pumps can be a very efficient form of heating, especially in new buildings, but their expansion in Germany is already being limited by the gradual expansion of the distribution network,” said the energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Michael Kruse, to the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday edition).

“This will increase drastically in the future, because every additional heat pump increases the peak demand in winter,” Kruse continues. “Before the Federal Minister of Economics prescribes people heat pumps, the network must be able to tolerate their connection,” Kruse demanded. The opposition is also calling for consequences. “The energy transition in the building sector is obviously not only being organized by the traffic light with a crowbar, but also bypassing reality,” said Jan-Marco Luczak (CDU), spokesman for construction policy for the Union faction, the RND. There is not only a lack of heat pumps and skilled workers, but also the capacities of the power lines are too low. “But a legal plan can never replace reality,” said the CDU politician. “This only jeopardizes the acceptance of the heat transition,” criticized Luczak and called on the traffic light to give in. “The specifications of the Building Energy Act must therefore be reduced to a reasonable, viz. feasible level.”

