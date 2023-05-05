Energy – Federal Economics Minister Habeck invites you to the second solar summit

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) will meet with representatives of the solar energy industry for the second time in a few months on Friday.

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) will meet with representatives of the solar energy industry for the second time in a few months on Friday. At the first photovoltaic summit in March, he presented plans for a further expansion of solar energy, which were generally welcomed by the companies. This should make it significantly easier for private individuals to feed in their own solar power or sell it to neighbors.

This “PV strategy” should be revised and finalized. The finished paper is to be discussed again on Friday with business representatives and those responsible from the federal states. A press conference by Habeck is planned at 1.30 p.m. together with Saxony-Anhalt’s Energy Minister Armin Willingmann (SPD) and the General Manager of the German Solar Industry Association, Carsten Körnig.

