Energy – Federal government has no concept for recycling wind turbines

Berlin (German news agency) – The generation of energy with wind turbines will cause several tens of thousands of tons of waste per year, but a recycling concept is still missing. This emerges from a written response from the Federal Ministry for the Environment, which is reported in the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday editions).

Parliamentary State Secretary Christian Kühn (Greens) concedes: “For fiber composites, there are currently no recycling methods that are optimally adapted to the materials.” The recycling of the rotor blades with their glass and carbon fiber reinforced system parts is “a challenge”. Kühn writes that there is a “need for standards in the field of decommissioning and dismantling of renewable energy generation plants.”

The opposition accuses the traffic light coalition of delaying tactics: “In the case of wind power, the government is creating tomorrow’s problem with today’s wind turbines,” said Fabian Gramling (CDU) to the Funke newspapers. “We need more speed and, above all, rapid political implementation.” The CDU member of the Bundestag warns of a “waste flood” and calls for the promotion of pilot projects for waste recycling that are open to technology.

