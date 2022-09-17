Listen to the audio version of the article

France has no plans to stop supplying electricity to Italy. The rumors about a possible two-year stop have been “firmly” denied by the transalpine government, through a statement from the Ministry of Energy Transition in which Paris “reaffirms its commitment to mutual solidarity with all of our European neighbors on the subject of electricity and gas “. “Fully functioning electrical interconnections – continues the note – are a priority for the collective security of supplies”.

Even the Edf group has denied the news circulated by Repubblica that it would have notified the Italian government in writing of a possible block on exports for two years. The French energy giant – now close to complete nationalization – is in any case notoriously in serious financial and operational difficulties: half of its nuclear reactor fleet is under repair, a problem that for months has contributed to exacerbating electricity prices across Europe.

On Thursday 15 September, Edf further worsened the estimate on the generation from the atom: in 2022 it will be “in the lower part of the range between 280 and 300 Terawatt hours (TWh)”, the minimum for over thirty years. The estimated financial impact on the budget has risen to as much as € 29 billion for the current year. Edf – which still finds itself with 32 out of 56 reactors at a standstill – has nevertheless reiterated that it aims at the complete reactivation of the fleet by February 2023. Italy is the European country with the greatest dependence on electricity from abroad, with net imports for 22 TWh in the first six months of this year, according to a recent EnAppSys study: our main supplier was Switzerland with 9.7 TWh while we imported 6.7 TWh from France.