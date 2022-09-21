From 1 October, millions of families could run out of gas due to the serious crisis facing small and medium-sized supply companies and the lack of resources in our country. This was reported by Assoutenti, who attacked the lack of transparency on the part of the Government and the absence of measures to counter an alarm launched months ago by operators in the sector.

“The new thermal year will begin on 1 October, and in these days all the contracts signed by retailers who purchase gas from large companies such as Eni or Edison are expiring – explains the president Furio Truzzi – Many operators, however, have seen each other refusing the renewal of contracts, while those who managed to renegotiate supplies saw a significant reduction in the volumes of gas available, and had to accept very onerous conditions that could soon prove unsustainable. This is due to the shortage of gas resources in our country, considering that about 15 billion cubic meters of gas needed to cover national needs in the winter are still missing ”. “With the new thermal year, starting from 1 October, many energy companies will no longer have gas to supply to customers and will be forced to go bankrupt, dragging millions of families into the abyss who will find themselves without supplies overnight – continues Truzzi – Based on current estimates, there would be about 100 operators who risk defaulting between now and the end of the year ”. “Faced with this situation, the Government does not provide answers, and prefers to devote itself to measures such as the windows on the balconies, forgetting that the implementing decrees on energy communities are still missing and at least another 15 billion cubic meters of gas must be found urgently – attacks the President of Assoutenti – Just to protest against an emergency that could leave millions of families in the cold in the coming months, we are organizing a national initiative that will directly involve consumers through a “shock” of consumption in all sectors “.