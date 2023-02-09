Listen to the audio version of the article

Gas prices on the TTF have now been falling steadily since the end of December and have settled at around 60 euros per megawatt hour. It is precisely because of this sudden change in the price of that commodity over the course of a few weeks that some utilities are considering revising the values ​​envisaged in the adjustments to the conditions for the supply of energy at fixed prices of the free market contracts decided between August and September, when the price of gas on the Dutch platform exceeded 300 euros per megawatt hour.

The next bills

These are economic conditions that expired between December and February, but for which pricing decisions to adjust were made 3.5 months earlier. This is because the law provides, when the conditions are updated, that the customer is granted the right to withdraw within 90 days from the effective date of the new terms. Thus it happened that, in particular, customers who fall within those deadlines – and who had and will continue to have fixed price contracts (now there are not many utilities that continue to apply a fixed price for 12 or 24 months) – have been planned increases in gas and electricity bills that doubled costs and, in the case of gas, even tripled. An annual supply of electricity for an average family could go from a cost of 800 euros a year to over 1,600. In the case of gas, a cost of one thousand euros could reach 3 thousand euros. And while these prices began to come into force, between December and January, the price of gas in the Netherlands plummeted, leading then also the Energy Authority Arera to register in the updates of the conditions of the enhanced protection service, which by definition is at a variable price, the effects of the reductions. The condition of extreme price volatility has prompted some utilities to think about the possibility of bringing the costs of those fixed-price bills back in some way to the market level.

From Iren to A2A

Among the utilities that are making these reflections are Iren and A2a. «We are evaluating discounts for the type of customer for whom the renewals took place between December and February – says Gianluca Bufo, CEO of Iren Luce and Gas -. We will start with the January billings, relating to the January bills. Interested customers will receive a dedicated information from us in the coming weeks. Obviously, the discount is not free for the utility: the energy it sold at a high price was purchased at a high average price, also taking into account the consumption peaks which must be guaranteed in any case even when they occur on days when rates are higher. Iren intends to draw from the proceeds of its own generation of renewable energy, which has lower production costs, for electricity and exploit an optimization of the accounts as regards gas. A2A Energia has defined a series of targeted actions aimed at some clusters of customers with particularly high prices due to the renewal of the contractual conditions upon expiry which took place in the period of the maximum level of quotations on the energy markets. There will be specific bonuses in the bill for the entire duration of these economic conditions. The interventions will start from the second half of February. Other utilities, on the other hand, have different strategies: Eni Plenitude has only been offering variable prices since last year, so prices are in line with the market. Enel had made renewal proposals with values ​​that in many cases are below the prices of supplies with the standard offer service. Acea also presents only offers at variable prices.