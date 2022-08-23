Listen to the audio version of the article

The electricity bill of Battagin Trasporti in just one month ate 73% of the 65 thousand euros of profits last year, on 6.8 million in turnover. In July, the company specializing in refrigeration logistics, with just over 80 employees and offices in Tribano (Padua) and Cardano al Campo (Varese), paid out € 47,662: 209% more than in the same period of 2021. “Amounts of this magnitude represent a serious problem for the income statement of our company already tested by the expensive fuel which started last March “, wrote Massimiliano Berto, one of the partners, to [email protected], the initiative of the Sole 24 Ore which collects the voices of entrepreneurs struggling with expensive energy.

Rising gas price

The price of gas on Monday on the square in Amsterdam closed at 280 € / MWh after reaching 295. The picture of the month of July made up of the bills sent to our newspaper therefore captures numbers destined to worsen. An analysis by three ESM economists, Angela Capolongo, Michael Kühl and Vlad Skovorodov, also pointed out that a stop in Russian gas supplies in August would lead to the depletion of reserves in euro countries already at the end of the year, triggering rationing and recession: without interventions on consumption, the GDP of the eurozone would lose 1.7%, with an impact of 2.5% for the two most exposed countries, Italy and Germany.

Ita Ceramiche: + 739% in the bill

Meanwhile, the industry is already paying off. The Ita Ceramiche of Fiorano Modenese (Modena) in July received a gas bill of 1,882,699 euros (for 898,920 cubic meters). In the same month 2021 he had paid € 224,288 (for 942,619 cubic meters): 739% more, with a lower gas consumption. “Between 2019 and 2022, compared to an increase in consumption of 5%, the cost has practically increased tenfold”, testifies Raffaella Bianchessi of Green Oleo in Cremona, active in the field of oleochemistry. For the company, the gas bill in July was 1,456,183 euros (for 863,269 cubic meters): + 254% compared to 2021, when it consumed 899,586 cubic meters.

Alberto Ghioni, managing director of Sicna, a company of natural dyes and caramels for industry, based in Bollate (Milan), complains that “despite a reduction in volumes consumed by 25%, the amounts have increased by more than five times”: in July it paid 40,908 euros for gas, 440% more.

