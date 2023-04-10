One of VNG’s underground gas storage facilities is located in Bad Lauchstädt in Saxony-Anhalt Photo: dpa/Jan Woitas

VNG’s equity literally vanished into thin air last year. The East German gas trader based in Leipzig at times posted losses in the tens of millions – per day. The reason was the loss of gas supplies from Russia. From there, the company, which has its roots in the GDR, had obtained large quantities of natural gas for many decades. Deliveries dried up after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In order to be able to supply its 400 customers, which include many municipal utilities and industrial companies, the gas had to be obtained elsewhere at a much higher price. Overall, said CFO Bodo Rodestock when presenting the balance sheet for 2022 this Tuesday, VNG had suffered economic damage of 1.1 billion euros; the equity that had been built up over the years had been »almost completely consumed«.

But the good news is that the company survived. A nationalization that was temporarily in the room could be averted. On the one hand, the shareholders, including the Baden-Württemberg energy group EnBW (74.2 percent) and a consortium of several eastern German municipalities (21.5 percent), decided on a capital increase of 850 million euros. On the other hand, an agreement was reached with two partners on the partial assumption of higher procurement costs that arose due to the loss of two long-term supply contracts with Russian companies. This was the federal government and a subsidiary of the company Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE). This is the former Gazprom Germania placed under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency. Gazprom temporarily held a good ten percent of the shares in VNG, but sold them in the summer of 2015.

In view of the turbulence, it is not surprising that the balance sheet for 2022 does not look very rosy. VNG was able to double its turnover to over 36 billion euros. The reason for this, however, was the extremely high price of natural gas. The volume of gas traded, on the other hand, fell significantly to 588 billion kilowatt hours, a drop of 23 percent, due to savings in industry and private households. The bottom line is that the group wrote losses of 337 million euros. Leaving aside one-off effects, the minus amounts to 205 million euros. The trade and sales division alone had to post a loss “in the mid three-digit million range,” said Rodestock. For the current year, VNG expects to make a profit again. This should be between 110 and 160 million euros.

The Russia chapter appears to be closed for the company, even after the end of the war in Ukraine. Although a repair of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which was destroyed in September under circumstances that have not yet been clarified, as requested by Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), is not ruled out, said Chief Technology Officer Hans-Joachim Polk. One does not want to rule out a resumption of business relations with Russia “forever and ever”. The loss of trust in the former partners is great, said CEO Ulf Heitmüller: “Most of the bridges have been torn down.” This also applies to an existing joint venture with Gazprom to operate a natural gas storage facility in Peißen (Saxony-Anhalt). Due to sanctions imposed by Russia, “communication is almost zero” there.

The gas trader is now reorienting itself anyway and is planning CO 2 -free shops. “When we look to the future, we’re looking at green and decarbonized gases,” Polke said. On the one hand, this involves fuel from biogas plants, of which a VNG subsidiary currently operates 40. Above all, however, the group relies on hydrogen. A large part of the pipeline network is already suitable for its transport, says Polke. A part is to be produced domestically. The potential for this is around 20 terawatt hours in eastern Germany. VNG is building a pilot plant in Bad Lauchstädt (Saxony-Anhalt). Because the demand in the region is estimated at 65 terawatt hours, imports are also needed. With a Norwegian partner, VNG is planning a plant in Rostock, the »CO 2 -poor hydrogen” and could cover ten percent of East German demand by 2030. In addition, imports of ammonia from Chile, which can then be converted into hydrogen, are being considered together with a French partner. Another project envisages importing green hydrogen from Algeria via pipelines.

While VNG sees itself back on a “solid basis”, as Rodestock put it, the issue is still giving the eight East German municipalities that hold shares a headache. They have to decide by the end of May whether they will support the capital increase. For the city of Leipzig alone, which holds almost 7.5 percent of VNG, that would be 63 million euros – a sum that is not easy to raise. If the municipalities do not pay, of course, their share in the group decreases. For Leipzig, this may also entail the risk of losing the company headquarters.