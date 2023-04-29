Energy – Geywitz signals willingness to compromise on gas heating

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In the dispute over the draft of the heating law, construction minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is willing to compromise on the demands of the FDP. “Our draft provides that hydrogen-capable gas heaters may be installed under certain conditions. At this point, the law could be made more precise,” she told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions).

“There is great uncertainty as to when and to what extent hydrogen will be available. Against this background, we have set deadlines for when the switch from natural gas to hydrogen must take place at the latest.” All of this can be discussed, emphasized the minister.

“We want to ensure that hydrogen-capable gas heaters can also be used selectively.” However, Geywitz rejected calls from the SPD parliamentary group to stagger the planned funding for new climate-friendly heating systems more according to social factors. “We want the citizens to get their funding for heating quickly,” she said. “For such an individual income and asset test, an authority would have to be established. That takes time and so does every test.”

Increasing the funding is also out of the question for the minister. “If you buy a new heater and the state finances between 30 and 50 percent, that’s a lot,” she said. “We also have exceptions – for example, for people who receive social benefits, are very old or own a property of low value.” The SPD chairwoman in the Committee for Climate Protection and Energy, Nina Scheer, had pushed for more graduated funding. “People who don’t have the money to replace the heating system, we have to reimburse the investment to the extent that goes beyond reasonable personal contributions.” Accordingly, there should be less for the wealthy: “For the rich, funding can be practically zero.” Geywitz does not see the demand by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to grant generous exceptions for hospitals and care facilities as contradicting their draft law. “Karl Lauterbach is quoting the wording of the law,” she said. “All facilities that provide services of general interest – i.e. hospitals, care facilities, fire brigades, schools – can be exempted from the obligation to replace the heating system. They must submit their reasons to the responsible state authority, which will examine and decide.” Geywitz rejected a change in the deadlines – the law is to come into force on January 1st. “As long as the heating is running or can be repaired, everything will remain the same. And anyone who thinks we are going too fast should keep the climate targets in mind,” said the minister. “Germany must be climate-neutral by 2045. A new heating system easily lasts 20 or 25 years. Yes, there is a short deadline for implementation. But we are very late. It’s high time.” The Minister spoke out in favor of “slimming down the Building Energy Act a little more” in a second step after the summer break, she said. “It contains a lot of individual regulations on ceiling insulation and other things. I’m more in favor of determining the energy requirements of the house – and leaving it up to the homeowner with which technical measures he uses to meet the specifications.”

