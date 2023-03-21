.

Dsseldorf (German news agency) – Against the background that the energy company RWE is presenting its balance sheet this Tuesday, the Green Youth has called for the company to be incorporated. “We have to discuss how RWE and other energy companies can be placed in the hands of the state, because the state must also be allowed to make profits,” said the co-head of the youth organization, Timon Dzienus, the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday). .

For him it is also a question of justice. Dzienus cited RWE’s business model as an explanation. “RWE is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the energy crisis, also thanks to an extremely dubious business model. On the one hand, the group makes big profits with our basic needs and, on the other hand, it contributes to the destruction of our livelihoods.” The Green Youth boss continues: “It can’t be the case that on the one hand we save large energy suppliers like Uniper from bankruptcy with billions of euros, but go largely empty-handed with billions in profits like at RWE. From high profits in the current energy crisis like now with RWE should benefit the entire community and not just a corporation and its shareholders.” Dzienus also brought up the socialization of all companies that affect the basic needs of people. “In my view, the entire basic supply – energy, water, housing or transport – belongs in the public domain because it is about people’s basic needs. That individual private companies like RWE have such great decision-making power in elementary social areas such as energy supply , is a democratic problem. No business should be done with basic human needs,” said Dzienus.

