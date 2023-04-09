Inflation and increased demand, growing energy market

(Teleborsa) – The business prospects of energy companies remain largely positive, against an energy price which has soared, due to geopolitical tensions, but above all to the increase in‘inflation, which was “unloaded” on energy sales prices, increasing the turnover and profits of the companies in the sector. A tendency so accentuated as to force the government to impose a extra profit tax of energy companies, to finance support for households and businesses for the payment of bills. But let’s see how the markets moved in 2022.

Energy raw materials

In 2022 we witnessed strong speculation on the main raw materials and on the price of electricity.

Electricity prices, during 2022, reached a maximum of 870 euro per megawattora and have stabilized at an average price of almost 304 euros per megawattora.

In the first months of 2023, average prices fell to more acceptable values ​​at quotas 133 euros per megawattora.

former GME font

Data PUN (€/MWh)

media PUN (€/MWh)

min PUN (€/MWh)

max Total quantities

(MWh) 2020 38,92 0,00 162,57 280.179.361 2021 125,46 3,00 533,19 290.400.194 2022 303,95 10,00 870 289.172.233 gen-23 174,49 47,68 295 24.322.437 feb-23 161,07 62,46 272,16 22.677.239 mar-23 136,38 3,02 245 23.710.226 apr-23 133,87 33,40 203,62 2.804.966

The highest volatility occurred in the prices of natural gas, both the one listed ad Amsterdamboth the one listed on Nymex.

Il Dutch Ttf natural gas has reached a maximum price of 340 euro per megawattorain August 2022, to then go back to the current prices seen a 47 euros per megawattora.

Indices and commodities Value Perf. 3 months Perf. 6 months Max year Min year Annual volatility EURO STOXX Oil & Gas 344,92 0,34% 12,87% 362,55 309,56 25,26% EURO STOXX Utilities 383,35 6,99% 18,14% 376,02 347,27 17,58% FTSE Italia All-Share Energy 16.635,19 0,42% 14,6% 18.110,87 14.844,89 24,88% FTSE Italia All-Share Utilities 33.751,22 6,13% 25,6% 33.411,06 29.576,96 22,51% Dutch TTF Natural Gas 44,15 -32,1% -72,74% 84,1 37,7 98,64% Henry Hub Natural Gas 2,1355 -48,58% -68,63% 4,611 1,9683 81,02% North Sea Brent Crude Oil 84,8391 8,78% -7,25% 89,09 70,12 39,78% WTI Crude Oil 80,4431 10,44% -6,67% 82,64 64,12 40,59%

The surge in inflation

The pandemic just finished and the war in Ukraine have caused this speculation that suddenly ignited inflation worldwide.

However, it should be remembered that the increase in inflation is not due to the sudden rise in the price of raw materials, which has already disappeared, but is mainly generated by the enormous amount of liquidity put into circulation by Central Banks and could continue in the future, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing Russian war.

Stellar balance sheets for energy companies

The macroeconomic scenario just outlined is all to the advantage of the energy companiessince the procurement prices of the raw material on the market have significantly reduced, while the selling prices to the end user, and therefore revenues, could continue to grow, or consolidate on such high prices.

The main Italian energy companies have closed the year 2022 with results close to the highs of the guidance communicated to the market. Growing revenues and profits make these securities very attractive to institutional investors, also by virtue of the dividends that will be distributed and the risk level which, for now, appears to be fairly balanced.

Society Revenues 2022 (millions €) Yes % vs 2021 EBITDA 2022 (million €) Yes % vs 2021 ENEL 140.517 63,9% 19.918 15,6% ENI 133.440 71,6% 17.510 41,9% A2A

23.166 101% 1.505 5% ITALGAS 1.555,9 13,5% 1.101,3 9,2% HERA 20.082 90,3% 1.295 6,2% THAT 5.138,2 29,4% 1.305 3,9% IREN 7.863 58,7 1.054,7 3,8%

Title Prezzo (€) Capitalization (€) Beta Perf. 3 months Perf. 6 months ENEL 5,774 54.958.021.784 0,6282 5,23% 29,36% ENI 13,516 43.319.649.119 0,2522 -0,44% 17,12% A2A 1,514 4.499.478.559 0,5056 15,88% 44,26% ITALGAS 5,81 4.373.565.089 0,4596 8,4% 16,08% HERA 2,672 3.708.206.706 0,4313 -0,6% 18,07% THAT 12,97 2.707.529.256 0,3775 -3,50% 15,19% IREN 1,833 2.226.804.238 0,5212 15,36% 26,59%

Title P/E Dividend Yield Dividend amount 2022

(€ per share) ENEL 23,4 7,16% 0,40 ENI 3,37 6,56% 0,66 A2A 12,59 6,16% 0,0904 ITALGAS 11,24 5,61% 0,317 HERA 14,8 4,82% 0,125 THAT 9,86 6,55% 0,85 IREN 9,97 6,26% 0,11

The scenario for 2023

Forecasts for 2023 still see substantial growth in the consumption trend of electric energy and gas and an increase in the volatility on the commodity market.

The shares of the Italian energy sector are still underestimated and could offer, in the short term, capital gains higher than 10%with targeted purchases, in phases of weakness of the stock market.