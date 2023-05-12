Energy – Habeck travels to Rügen for talks about planned LNG terminals

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) travels to Rügen on Friday for talks about the planned import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG). A meeting with Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Economics Minister Reinhard Meyer (SPD) is planned.

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) travels to Rügen on Friday for talks about the planned import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG). A meeting is planned with Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Economics Minister Reinhard Meyer (SPD) and other members of the state government (from 2.15 p.m., press statements 3.30 p.m.).

Habeck urges the rapid construction of further import capacities and favors a location in the port of Mukran on Rügen. However, environmentalists, local politicians on Rügen and the island’s tourism sector are massively opposed to the expansion plans. They fear impacts on the ecosystem and increased shipping traffic and have announced legal action.

