Energy income 2023, what it is and who earns it

Energy income 2023: how to access the fund for the installation of photovoltaic systems at home for less well-off families

Il Ministry of Environment and Energy Security launched a fund from 200 million euros for the energy income 2023or to allow less well-off families to install at home solar panels to save on your energy bill. The resources also concern the years 2024 and 2025. The fund will be managed by Energy services manager (Gse).

Energy income 2023, how to access it and who is entitled to it

All households with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros or 30 thousand if they have at least 4 dependent children can access the 2023 energy income through a capital account loan. Photovoltaic systems must have a nominal power between 2 kilowatts and 6 kilowatts or in any case not exceed the nominal withdrawal power at the connection point. Furthermore, they must be made on roofs and surfaces of which the owner is the beneficiary.

The average cost for one 6 kW photovoltaic system with accumulator will give 18 thousand to 25 thousand euros and allows you to save up to 75% on bills.

The resources for the 2023 energy income are mainly destined for the South. In fact, 80% will go to the Regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia e Sicily.

“With this measure, we are pursuing a double goal – explained the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin – The social one in support of the poorest groups and, at the same time, the environmental one, because we promote the use of renewable energy. It is a new government response to implement real and equitable energy security”.

