Home Business Energy International Investment (00353) released its interim results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$76.885 million, a year-on-year increase of 606.73%|Energy International Investment_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Energy International Investment (00353) released its interim results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$76.885 million, a year-on-year increase of 606.73%|Energy International Investment_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Energy International Investment (00353) released its interim results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$76.885 million, a year-on-year increase of 606.73%|Energy International Investment_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

Energy International Investment(00353) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$84.037 million, a year-on-year increase of 10.38%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$76.885 million, a year-on-year increase of 606.73%; The profit was 10.67 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in profit attributable to shareholders was mainly due to the net gain of approximately HK$55 million arising from the derecognition of financial assets and liabilities and the increase in revenue during the period.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Online counterfeiting, the weight of social media is growing

You may also like

The central bank announced a comprehensive RRR cut...

Warren Buffett and the $750M Thanksgiving gift

Bper Banca, agreement with Gardant and Amco for...

Fierce Battle for Personal Pension Account Marketing, Banks...

Lavazza wants to buy 100% of the French...

Cryptocurrencies, all the consequences after the collapse: the...

The broader market opened lower and closed lower,...

Tronchetti Provera: «With the energy crisis at risk...

Eni, stop to Russian gas by 2025

Wall Street discounts China anxiety. Apple among the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy