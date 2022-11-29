You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

Energy International Investment(00353) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$84.037 million, a year-on-year increase of 10.38%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$76.885 million, a year-on-year increase of 606.73%; The profit was 10.67 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in profit attributable to shareholders was mainly due to the net gain of approximately HK$55 million arising from the derecognition of financial assets and liabilities and the increase in revenue during the period.

