Energy – Klingbeil continues to believe in the new heating law from January 1, 2024

Berlin/Bremen (German news agency) – According to its co-chairman Lars Klingbeil, the SPD is against postponing the controversial heating law by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). On Friday evening, on the sidelines of an SPD campaign event in Bremen, Klingbeil said to the broadcaster “Welt TV” about speculation in the traffic lights about a new timetable for the law: “January 1, 2024 is the day on which the law comes into force.”

The law must also be passed now: “If we put the goal of climate protection and climate neutrality on the back burner for years, then we are not doing anything good for the earth, the climate and the generations after us.” However, Klingbeil can imagine that there will be further transitional periods in the law on heat transition in buildings: “We already have three-year transitional periods in place thanks to the federal government’s proposal and we will now take a close look in Parliament to see whether further transitional periods are needed, like we’ll do exactly that if the heating breaks down in the next few years.” Klingbeil continued to call for reasonable support, especially for the socially disadvantaged and for the middle class. In addition, openness to technology must be enforced.

Above all, however, one must protect the tenants from having the costs passed on to them afterwards. Klingbeil: “There is still a lot to be done with this law.” Regarding the high polls for the right-wing populist party “Bürger in Wut” in Bremen, the SPD politician said: “We are in times of enormous polarization. There are some who are not satisfied with what we are doing in Berlin right now.”

But you have to see who is against everything and wants to “destroy the country” and who has legitimate concerns about change and the question: “How can we organize climate protection.” The SPD must always be the voice of reason and “ensure that climate protection and justice are thought of together”.

