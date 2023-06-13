Energy – Kubicki sees “complete departure” from original heating plans

.

Berlin (German news agency) – FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki has welcomed the traffic light agreement on the heating law. “I now see the further course positively. It is a complete departure from Habeck’s original ideas,” said Kubicki to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday editions).

“The results achieved reflect almost completely what the Free Democrats would have wished for with the first version of the GEG. We are now looking at how these requirements are actually implemented by law.” A clean and comprehensive consultation must then follow. So far, Kubicki has been one of the biggest critics of the amendment to the Building Energy Act. The coalition agreement stipulates, among other things, that the regulations of the Building Energy Act (GEG) should not apply to heating exchanges outside of new development areas as long as there is no municipal heating plan. New gas heaters remain permitted, but they would have to be “convertible to hydrogen” from 2024. It should also be possible to use wood and pellet heating systems.

