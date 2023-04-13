.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Association of Municipal Companies (VKU) warns of insufficient capacities for the disposal of construction waste from nuclear power plants. A VKU spokesman for the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Friday edition) said that there were “medium to long-term bottlenecks” in the landfill capacities for nuclear waste in some places.

In order to prevent this, the federal states would have to prove that they have enough space on suitable landfills for a period of “at least ten years”. According to the Disposal Commission of the Federal Environment Ministry, the dismantling of nuclear power plants produces an average of around 5,000 tons of waste that has to be disposed of in landfills. Again and again, however, landfills refuse to accept the so-called cleared and therefore harmless building rubble. “In many places, landfill operators have to realize that the local population does not accept the dumping of cleared waste from the dismantling of nuclear power plants,” warned the spokesman.

However, there is no risk of radiation protection from landfilling. The association therefore advocates jointly coordinated public relations work between the federal, state and local authorities in order to take away “unjustified fears” from residents near the responsible landfills.

