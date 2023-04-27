Home » Energy – Monopolies Commission expects the go-ahead for the Viessmann takeover
Allendorf (Eder) (German news agency) – The chairman of the monopoly commission, Jürgen Kühling, expects the go-ahead for the takeover of the air conditioning division of heating manufacturer Viessmann by a US group. “The examination of this merger by the antitrust authorities will show whether there are competition problems associated with it. There is not much to be said for it,” said Kühling of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“With the sudden increase in demand for heat pumps in Germany due to the planned ban on gas and oil heating, the manufacturers are obviously in for a rosy time.” This is also attracting foreign suppliers, which can only be good for consumers, says Kühlig. The Regensburg university professor justified this as follows: “In international comparison, German manufacturers are rather small and have so far been relatively isolated because German tradespeople are closely tied to manufacturers such as Viessmann or Bosch through specialist training and customer service relationships.” This will change in the future when the major manufacturers from Japan, Korea or China expand their range of products in Europe. “Larger production numbers allow economies of scale to be exploited, which in turn should lower producer prices.” According to Kühling, the Viessmann owners are likely to anticipate the changes in the competitive environment. “Having a strong international partner at your side should be more beneficial, including for consumers.”

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck has announced that the takeover will be examined.

