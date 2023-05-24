Home » Energy – Netzagentur chief pleads for prudence in the heating debate
Energy – Netzagentur chief pleads for prudence in the heating debate

Energy – Netzagentur chief pleads for prudence in the heating debate

Bonn (German news agency) – Federal Network Agency President Klaus Müller urges more prudence in view of the heated debates on the planned heating law of the Federal Ministry of Economics. “Uncertain property owners now have to calm down for a few more weeks and wait and see how the law ultimately turns out,” said Müller of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“Rarely does a law leave the Bundestag in the same way it came in. My feeling is that it will probably be slightly modified,” says Müller. “It’s better to keep calm now and then make a decision later with a cool head.” The fact that the law will come into force on January 1, 2024 as planned is not yet a done deal for the head of the federal authority. “Some parties have already announced that they will work for a different starting date. And Economics Minister Robert Habeck has already said that the date is not yet set in stone,” said Müller. The heating law planned by the Federal Ministry of Economics stipulates that from 2024 newly installed heating systems must be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. However, there should be transitional periods and comprehensive funding. There is also resistance to the law within the traffic light government. In particular, the FDP strongly criticizes the plans and calls for improvements.

