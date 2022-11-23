As reported by Corriere, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin yesterday proposed a national ceiling on the price of electricity produced with renewable sources. In particular, the minister will present a cap plan with reference to EU legislation which provides for a ceiling of 180 €MWh. According to the courier, the minister would have mentioned the possibility of a cap at this level (compared to the 60-68 €MWh currently in force until 1H23).

If confirmed, it would be very positive news for the entire renewable segment, says Equita, in particular for the hydroelectric operators Enel, A2A, Iren, but also for the renewable operators (Erg and Alerion). “The current cap of €60-68/MWh is in fact no longer adequately remunerative considering the inflation in installation costs, the increase in interest rates and regulatory volatility/riskyness” conclude the analysts.