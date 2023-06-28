Energy – New subsidy model to encourage heating replacement

.

Dsseldorf (German news agency) – The Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) has developed a model that will make it easier for citizens to finance heating replacements, accelerate the heat transition and at the same time not put an additional burden on the national budget. “In the model, private households know that they will never have to pay more than if they had continued to heat with oil or gas,” said Sebastian Dullien on Wednesday of the “Sddeutsche Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“It would take people’s fears away from the financial consequences of replacing a heating system.” The professor is scientific director of the union-related institute. Together with the economist Isabella Weber, Dullien is regarded as the inventor of the gas price brake. His new funding concept stipulates that homeowners must initially shoulder the costs themselves that would have been incurred for a new oil or gas heating system (which is not installed).

However, this regularly accounts for only part of the load, because the climate-friendly heat pumps are more expensive than fossil-based heating systems and renovation work, such as insulation, can also be required. Tens of thousands of euros can quickly become due. The state development bank KfW offers a low-interest promotional loan for the difference between an assumed oil or gas heating system and the actual costs for the heat pump and renovation. Such a loan can currently be granted at an interest rate of 2.5 percent.

Dullien speaks of “state restructuring capital”. The monthly installment that a house owner then has to pay is based on the amount of savings that he achieves by operating the heat pump in the renovated house compared to the heating costs that would have been incurred with conventional oil or gas heating in the unrenovated house . For example, if the monthly heating costs with oil or gas are 400 euros and those with a heat pump are 100 euros, the rate would be 300 euros. In sample calculations, the IMK assumes loans of between EUR 40,000 and EUR 50,000, a sum that already takes into account the existing state support such as a subsidy. Depending on the price of oil and gas, the loan is therefore paid off in twelve to 26 years.

