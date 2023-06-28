Energy – NRW wants quick solution for industrial electricity price

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – North Rhine-Westphalia’s Economics Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) has asked the federal government to introduce an industrial electricity price in response to the US subsidy policy. “We have to ensure that there is a favorable energy price for companies willing to invest,” said the Minister of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“There is an increased demand not only among large corporations, but also in energy-intensive medium-sized companies.” That’s why she called for an industrial electricity price as early as April. “It would not be good if companies raised investment funds to cover their energy costs, thereby slowing down the necessary transformation. The Federal Chancellor and his finance minister must not put off the introduction of an industrial electricity price for too long,” continued the Green politician. Neubaur warned against companies relocating to the USA – not least because of the European bureaucracy: “If the state does not now support the determination of the economy towards transformation, digitization and climate neutrality, then in the worst case you will be responsible for deindustrialization. Globally, the locations are particularly attractive, which have cheap renewable energies, which produce green hydrogen and have the best conditions for research and development.” Europe is the future, but unfortunately still far too sluggish when it comes to bureaucracy. “By the way, we are making the experiences ourselves in NRW. We have seven projects for climate neutrality in the pipeline,” said the Green politician. Some of the applications were delayed for a year or even two. “If we keep up this speed, we won’t make it. Then the companies will leave,” says Neubaur. In individual sectors there are definitely considerations to make investments in North America because of the inertia that actually exists in Europe.

