Action from Broadcast at the nuclear power plant Emsland Photo: AFP/Ina Fassbender

They are happy about the shutdown of the last three nuclear power plants still in operation this weekend, but they still want to continue their fight. A strong anti-nuclear movement is still needed, say many activists. Because the nuclear phase-out in Germany is far from complete.

“We made history when we showed the nuclear mafia and their armed servants: It doesn’t work that way!” Wolfgang Ehmke, anti-nuclear veteran from the very beginning and long-standing spokesman for the Lüchow-Dannenberg citizens’ initiative (BI) for environmental protection, counts the “nd « important stations of the resistance: Wyhl, Brokdorf, Kalkar, Grohnde, Wackersdorf – successes and defeats of the anti-nuclear movement would have alternated. Gorleben plays a special role in this chain. »Civil society proved to be the corrective for a failed energy policy.«

When asked what tasks the movement will face after the nuclear power plants are shut down, Ehmke refers to the uranium enrichment plant in Gronau and the fuel element factory in Lingen. They are exempt from the nuclear phase-out. “It’s absurd that the ‘exit country Germany’ should help to ensure that nuclear power plants can be operated elsewhere.” entered into with the Russian state-owned company Rosatom. In the future, reactors of Russian design will also be fed with fresh fuel rods from the city in Lower Saxony.

“What remains is the garbage,” adds Ehmke. The search for a repository drags on. The Federal Agency for Final Storage recently made headlines by admitting that a site for the landfill for highly radioactive nuclear waste will not be fixed in 2031, as intended, but decades later. Until then, the approximately 1,700 casks with hot and extremely strongly radiating nuclear waste must remain sealed.

In addition, the central interim storage facilities in Gorleben and Ahaus as well as at the nuclear power plant sites have operating licenses limited to 40 years, the first of which are about to expire. Ehmke and his colleagues from the BI have long been demanding that the camps are at least retrofitted so that they are protected against plane crashes.

In Würgassen, at the only commercial nuclear power plant in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, you can marvel at how complex the dismantling is. This was shut down in 1997 and demolition has been going on for more than 20 years. The reactor has long been gutted, only the massive shell still towers over the treetops. The parking lot in front of the driveway, once the scene of countless demos, is deserted. A security guard steps out of the sentry box and photographs the visitors. “There is nothing to be seen of the promised green field,” says anti-nuclear activist Arno Schelle. “Instead, a gigantic nuclear waste storage facility is to be built here.” The federal company for interim storage plans to build a 325 meter long, 125 meter wide and 16 meter high hall on the site. From 2027, it is to accommodate all of the low-level and medium-level radioactive waste that has accumulated in Germany, which is later earmarked for disposal in the Konrad mine in Salzgitter – a total of around 300,000 cubic meters.

It is not clear whether the repository in the Konrad mine will ever go into operation. Lower Saxony’s Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) reiterated the state government’s critical stance on the project during a visit to Salzgitter these days. The applications for revocation of the building permit submitted almost two years ago by the environmental associations BUND and Nabu would be carefully examined by the state “strictly according to law and statute”, emphasizes Meyer. Safety has top priority when deciding whether the repository will go into operation. »We have also stipulated that in the coalition agreement.«

The demolition of the nuclear power plants, which has already started in some cases and has been going on for decades, also harbors dangers. Tens of thousands of tons of scrap, some of which is heavily contaminated, have to be removed and transported away. The Radiation Protection Ordinance allows radioactive material, such as contaminated building rubble, to be disposed of as “normal” waste – provided the additional exposure for one person does not exceed ten microsieverts. During so-called clearance measurements, radioactive components are decontaminated until they fall below the limit values, which critics believe are far too high. The waste then ends up in normal landfills or can be mixed with the asphalt in road construction.

The bottom line, says Arno Schelle, with a view to the exit, is that he is not overwhelmed by a feeling of triumph, but by thoughtfulness: “We have to remain vigilant.” and Neckarwestheim invited.