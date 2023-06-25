Energy poverty in Austria – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Whether leisure activities, cooking, personal hygiene or heating the home – energy use affects us all. If people cannot afford the sufficient use of energy, this has an enormous impact on their everyday lives. Since the beginning of 2022, the use of energy has become increasingly expensive. At the same time, for many people this means that the risk of being affected by energy poverty is increasing significantly. Individual population groups are exposed to a higher risk than others – the gap between them and other population groups is widening. But according to current surveys, which groups of people are particularly affected?

Energy poverty in times of crisis

General can energy poverty can be described as a situation in which a household or a person does not have socially and materially adequate access to energy services in the home or cannot afford them. Fuel poverty is by no means a new phenomenon. In the years 2010 to 2017, the energy poverty rate in Austria was at a relatively stable level of between 2.9 and 3.7 percent. After that, a slight decline to an average of two percent is expected by the beginning of 2021 observe.

Statistics Austria has been conducting the survey since the last quarter of 2021 “This is how we are today” in order to reflect the living situation of the Austrian population with the constantly increasing prices in a timely manner. For this purpose, new surveys are conducted every three months. This makes the data collected particularly valuable, as the time between collection and analysis of the data is much shorter than is the norm for statistical surveys. Current empirical data often serves as a basis for political recommendations for action and as a guide for the development of (support) measures. To ensure that these measures are applied where they are most needed, we have evaluated the current figures on energy poverty in order to draw conclusions for the coming winter.

If you look at the course of energy poverty over time – measured by people who cannot keep their homes adequately warm – it becomes clear that the percentage of energy-poor people in Austria has risen dramatically: calculations show that the survey in the 4th quarter of 2021 was 6 percent were considered low in energy. In the subsequent quarters, the energy poverty rate was 6.1 percent, 8.4 percent and 11.3 percent, while the number of those who can be described as energy poor was already 12.1 percent in Q4 2022. This corresponds to almost 765,000 people and means that the number of people affected has doubled in one year. This can be attributed, among other things, to the wave of energy price increases triggered by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

Who is particularly affected?

In previous literature, various socio-demographic characteristics have been linked to being affected by energy poverty. When evaluating the individual quarterly data, we were able to identify four population groups as particularly affected or at risk: foreigners, the unemployed, tenants and people with a low level of education. These (and some other) groups have previously been identified as vulnerable in previous literature. However, the exact empirical evaluation is new, since the corresponding data has not been available up to now. The graphical representation is particularly exciting because the effects of the record inflation on those affected by energy poverty become particularly clear.

People with a migration background and the unemployed

Figure 2 indicates clear differences between Austrians and foreigners (according to the survey method, foreigners are all persons whose place of birth is outside of Austria). While at the time of the first survey wave (Q4/2021) only 4.8 percent of the native-born respondents were considered energy poor, at the same time 10.1 percent of the foreign-born were. In the following quarters, the proportion of energy-poor foreigners rose to over 24 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. At this point in time, (almost) every fourth migrant was already low on energy, whereas only every eleventh person surveyed who was born in Austria stated that they were unable to keep their home adequately warm at the time of the survey.

The unemployed were identified as another particularly vulnerable group. In the current survey (Q4/2022), 29.4 percent of them stated that they were unable to keep their homes adequately warm. This means that at the end of 2022 almost one in three unemployed people was energy poor, while this was true for only one in ten people who were in gainful employment.

Tenants and people with a low level of education

Figure 3 shows the energy poverty rate among tenants, owners and tenants of municipal housing in comparison. It becomes apparent that tenants are significantly more affected by energy poverty than owners over the entire period under consideration. It can also be seen that the gap between the two groups is widening. For example, the energy poverty rate for people living in a rented apartment was almost 20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, while it was only around 7 percent for the group of owners. Even more frightening is the energy poverty rate among tenants of municipal housing. As can be seen in the graphic, at the peak in the fourth quarter of 2022, almost every third person was low in energy, while at the beginning of the period under review only just under every seventh person was affected.

As the last vulnerable group, people with a low level of education particularly stood out. The development in this group will also be dramatic in 2022: the energy poverty rate almost doubled between the 4th quarter of 2021 at 10.1 percent and the 2nd quarter of 2022 at just under 20 percent. For comparison: Among people from a high educational level, the highest level of those affected by energy poverty was 11.3 percent in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The data show that all four of these vulnerable groups were already much more affected by energy poverty in the fourth quarter of 2021 than other population groups. In addition, the numbers of low-energy people in these four groups have increased much more than the rest of the population since then. This shows that people who are already living in precarious situations are increasingly finding themselves in dire straits as a result of rising prices. However, this ever-increasing social inequality will not be stopped by means of help based on the watering can principle, because one-off payments do not prevent people from having to bear rising (energy) costs each month themselves in the long term.

And what’s next?

A general upward trend in the energy poverty rate can be observed over time. Large jumps can be seen in either the second or third quarter of 2022, which may be due to the effective increase in energy prices. In particular, the increase at the end of 2022 should be observed from both a socio-political and a scientific point of view in order to derive political recommendations for action. It can be assumed that this trend will continue in the first quarter of 2023; so far, however, no data are available for this.

The results of our elaboration show that unemployed people, renters, people of foreign origin as well as those with low education are most often affected by energy poverty (part of the people fall into more than one of these groups). Since energy poverty is a multidimensional phenomenon, solutions must be correspondingly diverse. The task now is to derive targeted solutions that protect particularly vulnerable groups of people. Since the rapid rise in energy costs, some have large energy suppliers Energy and housing cost advice centers set up in cooperation with NGOs to quick help for those affected offer, and government measures have also been taken to counteract the rise in energy costs to counteract. The figures show, however, that this support is not enough or only reaches people when they are no longer able to keep their homes warm, prepare a warm meal or take a warm shower.

With rising temperatures, it is easy to put the problem of energy poverty on the back burner. However, these are only temporary and the summer would be a good time to set up preventive support services across the board so that next winter not even more people have to decide whether they “rather” starve or freeze. Because one thing is certain: the next winter will definitely come. And if no action is taken, it will be colder than ever for many people.

This blog post is the result of student research at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, which was written together with Matthis Pechtold.

