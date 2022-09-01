Home Business Energy price increases: the price of milk is likely to go over 2 euros per liter
Faced with rising energy costs, the price of milk could exceed 2 euros per liter. An “unthinkable” fact for a primary and fundamental food in the Italian diet. This is the alarm launched by Granarolo and Lactalis who, in a joint press release, bring to the attention of the Government «the strong concern for a galloping inflation that has been affecting the Italian agri-food sector for 12 months and in particular the dairy sector. Public intervention is needed to avoid even more disastrous consequences for the thousands of companies that make up the supply chain ».

