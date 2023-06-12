Energy prices for consumers are falling again significantly

Electricity for less than 30 cents per kilowatt hour and natural gas for around eight cents per kilowatt hour. Anyone looking around for new customer tariffs on the German energy market will be surprised, because such tariffs are far below what is required in many existing contracts or even in the basic supply.

Basic energy supply significantly more expensive than new customer contract

According to the comparison portal Check24, new customers currently pay an average of 31 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity. This is even below the average price from June 2021 – a time before the big explosion in energy prices. On the other hand, basic service customers pay an average of more than 43 cents. This means that in individual cases the savings can even be significantly higher than the approximately 25 percent that these average prices show.

You can read everything about energy here

The situation is similar with natural gas: Here, a kilowatt hour costs an average of 13 cents in the basic supply – for new customer contracts it is a little more than nine cents. Compared to June 2021, however, this is still significantly more expensive, according to Check 24. At that time, a kilowatt hour of natural gas cost an average of just over six cents.

In summary: the price brake of 12 cents per kilowatt hour still applies to three-quarters of all basic supply tariffs for electricity because they are more expensive, while almost 90 percent of all new customer tariffs no longer need the price brake at all. The same applies to the supply of natural gas.

Prices are also falling for basic service contracts

Competitor Verivox therefore points out that the price differences between the providers are well above the long-term average. One of the reasons is that the significantly lower procurement costs for electricity and gas are passed on to new customers more quickly than to existing customers. But these are also slowly benefiting from the lower procurement costs. There is “currently a clear trend towards price reductions”, according to a spokesman for Verivox.

In the video: Electricity and gas prices are falling