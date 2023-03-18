Home Business Energy prices: Head of the Federal Cartel Office calls for a change of provider
Business

Energy prices: Head of the Federal Cartel Office calls for a change of provider

by admin
Energy prices: Head of the Federal Cartel Office calls for a change of provider
Business electricity and gas prices

The head of the cartel office is calling on consumers to switch energy providers

| Reading time: 2 minutes

High voltage towers at sunset background. Power lines against the sky High voltage towers at sunset background. Power lines against the sky

Quelle: Getty Images/Anton Petrus

The prices of many basic suppliers are above the state cap, argues Andreas Mundt, head of the Federal Cartel Office. The control of the suppliers within the framework of the legally enshrined ban on abuse is “anything but trivial”.

Dhe head of the Federal Cartel Office, Andreas Mundt, calls on consumers to actively switch energy providers. “The easiest and most effective way to defend yourself against a price increase is to switch suppliers. You can now find numerous suppliers whose prices are even well below the capped maximum amount,” he says to WELT AM SONNTAG.

However, controlling the ban on abuse built into the gas and electricity price brake law is not easy. “It is anything but trivial to find the black sheep among thousands of suppliers with a wide variety of tariffs and tens of thousands of individual contracts with industrial customers,” says Mundt. A department of his authority set up in January is making good progress. The planning of concrete investigative measures has progressed.

According to an evaluation by the comparison portal Verivox, which is exclusively available to WELT AM SONNTAG, the basic supply tariffs in particular are above the state-capped maximum amount, despite the recent drop in prices on the energy markets.

According to Verivox, 655 of the 712 basic gas supply tariffs analyzed currently have a working price above the state price cap of twelve cents. That’s a 92 percent share.

also read

The average tariff is 16 cents per kilowatt hour. The situation with electricity is similar: According to Verivox, 676 of the 824 evaluated basic electricity supply tariffs have a working price of more than 40 cents per kilowatt hour – this corresponds to 82 percent.

Sometimes ten cents difference to the basic supplier tariff

On average nationwide, a kilowatt hour of electricity costs 44.4 cents in the basic supply tariff. The basic price is added to the working price.

For comparison: According to the comparison platform, the cheapest tariffs with a twelve-month price guarantee for an average consumer are just under eleven cents for a kilowatt hour of gas and 34 cents for a kilowatt hour of electricity – including the basic price. “The taxpayer subsidizes the expensive basic service tariffs,” said Verivox Managing Director Daniel Puschmann.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  Blackout effect on China's GDP: + 4.9% in the third quarter, less than expected. Energy crisis impact is being felt

You may also like

CGIL Congress, Calenda unleashed: “Conte gets a raspberry,...

Satisfaction: According to a Schufa survey, Germans are...

Rate hike, mortgages up 50%. Now 1 in...

Health – RKI reports 5540 new corona infections...

Opinions and Guide to Investing. Do they agree?

Vonovia: Greens and SPD are calling for more...

Restructuring Stellantis, 40% of those employed in Melfi...

Energy – Netzagentur finally rules out a gas...

US Stock Exchange: Nvidia, First Republic, FedEx, who...

Salini: «By now we are global, for Webuild...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy