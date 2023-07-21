“Energy prices too high”: DIHK demands “cash drop” from politicians

Economy Stromwende

“Energy prices too high” – DIHK demands “cash collapse” of politics

Peter Adrian, President of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce: “We suffer from the fact that energy prices in Germany are far too high”

The chambers of industry and commerce see concrete plans for phasing out the old technology of power generation. But there is no entry into new technologies that are reliable and affordable. Politicians must act.

The President of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), Peter Adrian, calls for an “energy policy coffers” from the federal government. So far, only the dates for phasing out an old technology have been clearly defined.

On the other hand, the plans for entering a new technology are “still a long way from being concretely implemented,” writes Adrian in a letter dated July 20 to the presidents and chief executives of the 79 nationwide chambers of industry and commerce, which, as public bodies, represent the interests of local companies.

On the basis of the required “cash drop”, the necessary infrastructure must be created in order to ensure a reliable and affordable energy supply in the long term. If politics continues as before, there is a “probability that coal-fired power plants will run much longer than recently decided and Germany will not meet the climate targets,” writes Adrian. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the phase-out of coal is to take place by 2030 instead of 2038.

Loans as “special assets”

In view of the current energy policy, it is uncertain how “in the end, a resilient path towards CO₂-free, adjustable and financeable energy supply can be realised”. Adrian renews the demand for permanently low electricity prices.

“We continue to suffer from the fact that energy prices in Germany are far too high compared to other countries.” The decisive factor for the transformation is now that “electricity quickly becomes cheap”.

According to Adrian, the industrial electricity price proposed by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) only helps to a limited extent. Because the high costs not only affect energy-intensive industry, but all medium-sized companies.

“The federal government has the best and fastest measure to curb electricity prices in its own hands: it would have to reduce the electricity tax to the European minimum,” writes Adrian. The Scientific Advisory Board of the Federal Ministry of Finance also made this demand this week.

With the “summer letter”, as he writes, Adrian wants to continue the tradition of DIHK presidents summarizing the political work in the capital after the last week of parliamentary sessions.

