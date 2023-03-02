Home Business Energy, record emissions in 2022: jump of over 30 billion tons
Energy, record emissions in 2022: jump of over 30 billion tons

Record emissions, the new alarm in the new IEA report

leap of global emissions of carbon dioxide related to energy increased by 0.9% in 2022, reaching a new record: this is the alarm raised by theInternational Energy Agency in a report underlining however that they have grown less than expected given the global energy crisis and thanks to renewable energies. According to the agency, theincrease in carbon dioxide emissions related to energy, which account for more than three-quarters of the total, remains on an unsustainable growth trajectory.

The risk of unbridled growth in emissions due to increased use of coal in the context of the energy crisis has not materialised, as the increase in solar and wind energy, electric cars, energy efficiency and other factors have slowed the increase of CO2″, underlined the Agency in an analysis based on publicly available national data. Energy emissions – more than three-quarters of total greenhouse gases – remain on an “unsustainable growth path,” fueling climate disruption, the IEA warned, calling for stronger action.

