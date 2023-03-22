According to a report, basic energy suppliers in Germany will probably receive 3.3 billion euros this year because of the price brakes on electricity and gas.

According to a report, basic energy suppliers in Germany will probably receive 3.3 billion euros this year because of the price brakes on electricity and gas. These are forecasts by the comparison portal Verivox and the Federation of Consumer Organizations, reported the “Bild” newspaper (Wednesday edition).

According to the information, the average electricity tariff is currently 44.4 cents per kilowatt hour, with gas it is 16.1 cents. The state has so far added an average of 457 euros for gas and 109 euros for electricity per household, the newspaper reported, citing Verivox.

“3.3 billion euros is a hell of a lot of money for the state,” said Thomas Engelke from the Federal Consumer Association. “We expect the Federal Cartel Office to check providers and ban abuse.” Companies must be prevented from making additional profits. “Companies are obliged to prove this to the Federal Cartel Office.”

CDU Vice-CDU Andreas Jung also warned of a possible misuse of state aid: “If black sheep among the suppliers earn a fortune with the price brake, it’s a case for the cartel office,” he said “Bild”. “If price increases are not offset by increased costs, action must be taken.”

HOME PAGE