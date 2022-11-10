Home Business Energy, Repower enters the share capital of Green Energy Storage
Energy, Repower enters the share capital of Green Energy Storage

Repower, one of the major players in Italy for the supply of electricity, gas, energy efficiency services and solutions for electric mobility to small and medium-sized enterprises, enters the share capital of Green Energy Storage (GES), an innovative SME specialized in the sector batteries with a revolutionary 100% green technology, based on hydrogen with a hybrid gas / liquid technology platform. The operation was announced with a note from the company.

Its purpose is to give life to a new generation of non-toxic, safe accumulators, which operate at room temperature and made of readily available materials. This operation represents for Repower a strategic positioning in the storage sector, which is now increasingly central and a key element in accelerating the energy transition. Repower’s participation is based on the full sharing of the objectives and great potential of the technology developed by GES.

