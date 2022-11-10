Repower, one of the major players in Italy for the supply of electricity, gas, energy efficiency services and solutions for electric mobility to small and medium-sized enterprises, enters the share capital of Green Energy Storage (GES), an innovative SME specialized in the sector batteries with a revolutionary 100% green technology, based on hydrogen with a hybrid gas / liquid technology platform. The operation was announced with a note from the company.

Its purpose is to give life to a new generation of non-toxic, safe accumulators, which operate at room temperature and made of readily available materials. This operation represents for Repower a strategic positioning in the storage sector, which is now increasingly central and a key element in accelerating the energy transition. Repower’s participation is based on the full sharing of the objectives and great potential of the technology developed by GES.