Energy – RWE warns of power shortages and de-industrialization

Energy – RWE warns of power shortages and de-industrialization

Berlin (German news agency) – RWE CEO Markus Krebber warns of a possible energy shortage in Germany and the resulting serious damage to the economy. “A scarce energy supply leads to high prices – this endangers the competitiveness of Germany as an industrial location,” said Krebber of the “Bild” (Tuesday edition) with a view to the current development.

“We are seeing the first signs of de-industrialization.” According to Krebber, Germany’s prosperity is based on strong industry. He therefore calls for massive investments in green energies. “The will and the money are there,” said the RWE boss to “Bild”. In order for investments to actually be made, a reliable long-term framework is needed that creates incentives instead of setting hurdles.

