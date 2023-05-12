Energy – Salzgitter steel group continues to demand industrial electricity prices

.

Salzgitter (German news agency) – The CEO of Germany’s second largest steel group, Salzgitter, Gunnar Groebler, is in favor of an industrial electricity price of 40 to 60 euros per megawatt hour. He is critical of permanent subsidies because they prevent innovation, but consider them appropriate at the moment, he told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“But in a phase like this, i.e. in the middle of an industrial transformation in which the industry is extremely vulnerable, I think it’s right to rely on such an instrument for a limited period of time,” says Groebler. This creates fair competitive conditions that are crucial for the future of the steel industry in Germany. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) recently proposed an industrial electricity price of 60 euros per megawatt hour. Groebler praised the project: “It creates investment security – and that in turn can accelerate the transformation.”

Because many projects are currently not being tackled or implemented because there is no such security. “At the same time, however, other countries are creating the necessary conditions so that investments are migrating from Europe, currently to the USA, for example.” At the same time, the manager criticized the energy policy in Germany. “We’re not in sync on what we don’t want anymore and building on the things we do want,” he said.

He sees a fundamental problem in German energy policy: “We set ourselves extremely ambitious goals, but we don’t create the necessary conditions to be able to achieve them. Simply increasing the goals and then waiting to see what happens is not a sustainable solution.” Affordable energy, shorter planning and approval processes and less bureaucracy would be needed to support and maintain the industrial location in the country. Meanwhile, Germany’s steel industry is in the middle of a far-reaching process of change: away from the classic and CO2-intensive blast furnace route with coke and coal and towards green production with hydrogen-powered direct reduction plants. However, this significantly increases the power requirement. “The energy that we blow into the coal in steel production today in the blast furnace will have to be supplied in the future via hydrogen – and thus via large amounts of electricity that is needed for electrolysis in hydrogen production,” explained Groebler.

