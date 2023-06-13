Home » Energy – Spahn welcomes changes to the heating law
Energy – Spahn welcomes changes to the heating law

by admin
Energy – Spahn welcomes changes to the heating law

Berlin (German news agency) – Deputy CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn (CDU) welcomes the changes to the building energy law agreed in the traffic light coalition. “It’s good that Robert Habeck was stopped,” Spahn told the “Heute Journal Update” on Tuesday.

“Opposition works, our criticism works: Robert Habeck’s heat pump compulsion does not have a majority in the German Bundestag.” That is why the traffic light factions pulled the plug on this law. “First of all, that’s good news in view of the protests that are taking place in the country,” said the CDU politician. However, there is still no new draft law, complained Spahn.

The previous draft law belongs “in the bin”. He called on the traffic light coalition to draw up a completely new law. Already in the first reading, it must be clearly formulated to what extent the law really guarantees openness to technology and what subsidies there will be. “With what was claimed today, what is to come”, however, openness to technology would “apparently be guaranteed”, added Spahn and also praised the promised funding measures: “These goals can be supported”.

See also  Bills: "Immediately unlock 85 billion renewable projects, to reduce gas imports by 20%"

