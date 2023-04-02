Home Business Energy – SPD defends revised heating law
Energy – SPD defends revised heating law

Energy – SPD defends revised heating law

Berlin (German news agency) – The SPD has defended the revised Building Energy Act (GEG) on heating replacement against criticism from the opposition. “The GEG is now a good basis for consultation for parliament,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch of the “Rheinische Post” (Monday edition).

“Regulatory provisions are indispensable, since otherwise a sole route via CO2 prices or emissions trading would at some point represent unreasonable hardship for many households.” According to Miersch, a “good funding background” will now be decisive. The federal government presented the revised draft law on Friday, a few days after the agreement was reached in the coalition committee.

