Energy – SPD expects Bundestag resolution on heating law before summer break

Berlin (German news agency) – After the recent traffic light talks on the controversial heating law, SPD parliamentary secretary Katja Mast is confident of a Bundestag resolution before the summer break. “It is important for the SPD parliamentary group to create clarity and to pass the law before the summer break,” she told the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“People want to know what’s next with their heaters and what support they can count on.” It can be done with good will. “The talks this week at the level of the deputy chairmen are very confidential and constructive, which makes me feel positive,” said the first parliamentary secretary. “We are now working together to improve the law.”

For the SPD faction, questions of “affordability, a broad technology mix and realistic deadlines and transitional regulations are in the foreground,” said Mast.

