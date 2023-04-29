Energy – SPD parliamentary group wants far-reaching changes to the heating law

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The SPD parliamentary group wants to change the draft law presented by the federal government on heating replacement in crucial places. “As a first step, the SPD wants to ensure that a free flat rate for heating and energy advice for all homeowners is anchored in the law,” said Mützenich of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

“They should receive all the necessary information about rights and obligations, technical possibilities and state subsidies.” It is clear that the current, too small number of providers cannot remain. He hopes that the experts involved in the legislative process will come up with ideas as to which other institutions could be put in a position to offer people the assistance described, said Mützenich. The Social Democrats also want to bring about far-reaching changes in the parliamentary process when it comes to funding. “It’s no secret that we Social Democrats want to stagger the support provided for in the law according to income. The Federal Minister of Finance knows that too,” said Mützenich. It is proposed “that everyone who still has to pay the solidarity surcharge because of their very high income should be excluded from the subsidy for replacing the heating system,” said the SPD parliamentary group leader. “These people don’t need the money from the state and there would be a lack of it elsewhere. I would be happy if our two coalition partners would recognize that,” said Mützenich. He also spoke out against capping the funding. “We have seen in other funding measures that capping leads to the first-come-first-served principle. That would not be good in this case, because then financially strong homeowners would be the first to access it and even collect bonuses for the early replacement of the heating system,” said Mützenich. “With the Building Energy Act, it must be clear that the funding will be available to all those entitled and, if necessary, budget funds will be added,” he said. As a third area, the SPD parliamentary group, according to Mützenich, wants to improve tenant protection when replacing the heating system and is bringing up the suspension of the modernization levy. You have to “install protective mechanisms in the Building Energy Act” or find regulations outside of the law so that tenants are not overburdened. “One conceivable way would be to actually suspend the modernization levy when replacing the heating system,” said Mützenich. However, other options are also available. The SPD parliamentary group leader also insisted on speeding up the traffic light project for nationwide municipal heating planning and criticized the slow approach as a failure. “Nationwide municipal heating planning should have been tackled earlier. Before someone replaces their heating system, you have to know whether the heat pump in front of the house is worthwhile or whether the municipality will be expanding the district heating network with renewable energies in the near future, for example on the doorstep “said Mutzenich. Too many cities and communities have left their citizens in the dark. “We want to change that, and as quickly as possible,” said Mützenich.

