Energy – Stadtwerke bring compulsory connection for heating networks into play

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The interest group of municipal utilities has brought into play a connection obligation for residential areas with heating networks. It is “not unreasonable to talk about an obligation for households to connect to an existing heating network,” said Ingbert Liebing, general manager of the Association of Municipal Companies (VKU), in which the municipal utilities are combined, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Friday edition ).

Heating networks have a “huge advantage” over individual solutions such as heat pumps or gas boilers: “When converting to renewable energy sources, all connected buildings benefit in one fell swoop,” and homeowners are rid of their heating worries. In addition to the Heating Act (GEG), which primarily addresses individual heating systems, the traffic light government is working on a law on heating networks that obliges municipalities to draw up specific expansion plans. In order to prevent a confusion of funding, the GEG had to be changed, demanded VKU boss Liebing. “Where municipal planning provides for heating networks, the state must not promote the installation of heat pumps at the same time.”

The law still provides for the promotion of different technologies in the same area. According to the draft law, the heat plans of the municipalities should be ready by the end of 2027 at the latest and by then it will be clear which houses can be connected. “I therefore advise all households who are considering changing their heating system: Please keep your feet still and wait with the decision,” said Liebing. “Anyone who is in a hurry can also ask the municipal utility whether district heating could become an option or not. In many cases, this will then provide guidance.”

HOME PAGE