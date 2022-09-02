In times of energy crisis, Serie A football is also organizing to reduce consumption: the League – ANSA learns – in fact starting from tomorrow’s matches will reduce lighting times in stadiums. “Only a first step – explains the president Lorenzo Casini – we must be a virtuous example”.

The president of Lega Serie A, Lorenzo Casini, announced today in the Assembly the implementation of a series of initiatives, developed by the League in recent weeks, aimed at making a contribution in the complicated energy emergency situation. “This is a first step for now. We must be a virtuous example in a difficult time of energy crisis – said Casini – the lights in the stadiums today are fundamental, in addition to reasons of safety and public order, also to ensure the correct functioning of the Var and the Goal Line Technology, but we have considered a duty to reduce the lighting of the systems as much as possible, before and after the meetings, in order to significantly reduce consumption. Furthermore, the League is working to implement energy efficiency projects for the stadiums as soon as possible: in Italy the plants can really become not only tools for urban redevelopment, but also models of environmental sustainability and self-production of energy ». The Lega Serie A Assembly today also approved the budget for the 2022/2023 season. Among the novelties, the opening of a representative office in Rome this autumn. «I thank the president Vito Cozzoli and all of Sport and Health for the precious collaboration – commented the president Lorenzo Casini – and for having provided us with a representative office within the complex of the Foro Italico in Rome. The structure will obviously be available not only to the Lega Serie A, but also for the needs of all the members ».