It is not only the fault of the war in Ukraine and the intermittent supplies imposed by Gazprom: to push up the price of gas (and also that of electricity, of which methane is the main generator) there is also climate change, which increases the energy consumption for air conditioners, prevents the filling of the dam basins, heats the waters of the rivers making it more difficult to cool thermal plants, especially nuclear ones, and decreases the windiness, penalizing the production of wind energy.

Let’s start here, with the wind that stops blowing when it’s very hot. Giovanni Battista Zorzoli, president of the Italian Association of Energy Economists, says that it is a natural and inevitable fact: “At this moment from my window I see the sun beating down, the perfectly blue sky, and the branches and leaves of the trees perfectly properties. And with global warming this will happen more and more often ”. However, Zorzoli says that there is a compensation: “A joint study by Snam and Terna has just been published, commissioned by the Energy Authority and the EU Commission, which for the first time documents a very important phenomenon, namely the compensation between wind and photovoltaic. It turned out that when there is a lot of sun, like this summer, and therefore a lot of photovoltaic energy, there is little wind and little wind energy, while when the season is rainy there is less photovoltaic but more wind, and therefore more wind energy. . This, more or less, may be intuitive, but until now it had never been proven with tests and numbers. Now yes”.

Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, resizes expectations on both wind and photovoltaics: “In a year there are 8760 hours. A gas plant works in a year for 7000 or 7500 hours, that is always, apart from downtime for maintenance. On the other hand, a wind power plant is also affected by the weather, and in Italy it only works at full load for 2000 or 2200 hours. Photovoltaics work even less: excluding the nights, the autumn winter season and the days of overcast skies, the photovoltaic system has only 1000 hours a year left ”.

Wind and photovoltaic, however, have the advantage of not requiring water to cool the plants, while all thermoelectric, nuclear, coal, gas and even biogas plants must be cooled, in inverse proportion to their energy efficiency, and with drought and summer heat raises a problem of quantity and temperature of the water available for this purpose. “For example – observes Zorzoli – the energy efficiency of nuclear power plants is 33%, while 67% is lost in the form of heat and requires cooling water. In this scorching summer the inadequate availability of water forced France to temporarily stop several nuclear power plants. The most modern coal-fired plants have an energy efficiency of 40%, while the gas-fired ones are the best among the thermoelectric ones, they reach 60% efficiency, disperse only 40% of the heat, and therefore require less water, or the same water but at a lower temperature “.

Zorzoli has few hopes not only on the current nuclear power, but also on that of the future, fusion (ie without waste or radioactive releases in the event of an accident): “I have the impression that the problem of plasma confinement is not technological but intrinsic. And in any case, progress is too slow ”. Instead Alessandro Dodaro, director of Enea’s nuclear fusion and safety department, is convinced that this is the right way: “Euratom and other institutions, including Enea, invest 1.2 billion euros every five years in nuclear fusion. . I am sure that the technical problems will be solved ”, even if he admits:“ The commercial electric generation from fusion will be a reality only in the second half of the century ”.

Andrea Giuricin, economist of the Bruno Leoni Institute, warns that “renewable energies have difficulty in replacing traditional ones because their production is not predictable, and the situation will remain so until the energy system can be stabilized by efficient storage”. However, a McKinsey report has been published, which lists 12 different technologies in the prototype state or already operational, suitable for storing energy for 10 or 15 hours. Last word to Zorzoli: “I personally follow one of these projects, of a company called Green Energy Storage. In the perspective of 2030 we will be able to store energy for even two months “.